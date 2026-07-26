Mets beat Dodgers as Peralta likely makes last start for New York

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NEW YORK -- The New York Mets acquired Freddy Peralta in late January for games like Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They envisioned a frontline starter capable of slaying the deepest lineup in baseball with the stretch run to October around the corner. Peralta was supposed to be a piece to a World Series puzzle. Instead, after four months of frustration, his tenure in Queens is just about over.

With the Aug. 3 trade deadline looming and New York's postseason chances dashed, Peralta, a free agent this offseason, knew he probably took the mound Sunday for the final time in a Mets uniform.

"I know it probably is," the 30-year-old Peralta said. "But I have to focus and keep giving the best of myself. And if it happens, it happens. I'm thankful and grateful to be part of this organization. I know that, so far, I've let them down. I haven't done what I'm supposed to do. But I'm grateful to be here."

Peralta's performance Sunday in the Mets' 8-3 win -- he gave up three runs (two earned) and threw 93 pitches over four innings -- was progress compared to his previous outing when he gave up seven runs across 5⅓ innings, which fittingly illustrates the disappointing season.

He emerged with a 4.99 ERA in his 22 starts. He has pitched into the sixth inning in only 11 of them and completed five innings in 15. He has not been the pitcher the Mets expected when they traded two top prospects to the Milwaukee Brewers for him and Tobias Myers, who is currently in Triple-A, knowing he was one season from free agency.

"We haven't done what we were expected to do, in general, especially when I speak about myself," Peralta said. "I know that I can be way better than this. I still believe in myself. I am born to be a winner, not a loser. And I think that I have a lot in me, a lot to show, and I know that it can change because I still have time to make a change, to make it better."

Freddy Peralta gave up three runs against the Dodgers on Sunday, in what could be his last start for the Mets. Getty Images

Despite the struggles, Peralta's track record renders him attractive to contending clubs. He is a two-time All-Star coming off a career season in which he posted a 2.70 ERA in 176⅔ innings with the Brewers. Peralta came away pleased with his fastball command Sunday, though the Dodgers ran up his pitch count with grueling at-bats littered with foul balls.

"It reminds me a little bit of the best version of myself," Peralta said. "And I feel comfortable with that."

Two innings after Peralta's exit, Tyrone Taylor, another prime trade candidate, turned the game upside down with a go-ahead, three-run home run. The sixth-inning blast continued Taylor's blistering tear since coming off the injured list last month; the outfielder is batting .382 with five home runs and a 1.403 OPS in 39 plate appearances.

Like Peralta, Taylor is an impending free agent. Unlike Peralta, he said he has not thought much about the fact that he probably will be traded by Aug. 3. Mets interim general manager Andy Green said Taylor, an elite defender, is expected to start a couple of games against the Atlanta Braves this week. It'll be a chance for the Mets to showcase him for clubs looking for an outfielder.

Peralta's final showcase might've been Sunday. Like most everything this season for the Mets, it didn't go as well as they hoped.

"I understand the business part and I understand how it works," Peralta said. "But I cannot control that. I just have to wait and come back here tomorrow and the next days and just do my best."