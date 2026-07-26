Mike Trout has 1st 4-hit game in 5 years, moves up Angels' lists

Mike Trout gets his first 4-hit game in 5 years (0:16)

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SAN FRANCISCO -- Mike Trout has his first four-hit game in more than five years while moving past Tim Salmon on the Los Angeles Angels' career doubles and singles lists.

Trout went 4-for-4 in the Angels' 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, finishing with a double and three singles.

The double was Trout's 340th, moving him past Salmon for second on the franchise list behind Garrett Anderson's 489. Trout also is now fourth on the Angels' all-time list with 1,014 singles, trailing Anderson (1,572), Darin Erstad (1,082) and Brian Downing (1,062).

Trout's four-hit game was the 21st of his career and first since April 26, 2021, raising his average to .247.