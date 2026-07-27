White Sox acquire RHP José Urquidy in trade with Pirates

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CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox acquired right-hander José Urquidy from Pittsburgh on Sunday night in a trade that sent minor league pitcher Félix Doroteo to the Pirates.

The 31-year-old Urquidy, designated for assignment by the Pirates on Friday, was 0-1 with an 8.53 ERA and one save in six relief appearances for Pittsburgh this season. He had six strikeouts in 6⅓ innings.

Urquidy was 5-4 with a 3.66 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 17 starts for Triple-A Indianapolis.

Urquidy is 27-17 in seven big league seasons with Houston, Detroit and Pittsburgh. He has a 4.07 ERA and 335 strikeouts in 413⅔ innings.

The 21-year-old Doroteo was 3-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 24 strikeouts in one start and 15 relief outings during his first professional season with the Arizona Complex League White Sox. The right-hander was signed by Chicago in January 2025.