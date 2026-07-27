Sources: Braves to activate Ronald Acuña Jr. on Monday

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Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will be activated from the injured list prior to Monday's game against the New York Mets, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney.

Acuña was placed on the injured list with a left hamstring strain on June 9, the second time this season it prompted a trip to the IL. Acuña missed 15 games in May with the same injury.

The 2023 MVP is hitting .251/.373/.793 with 15 stolen bases in 53 games this season. The Braves, who lead the National League East by 5½ games, are 37-16 with Acuña in the lineup and 25-27 without him this season.