White Sox activate outfielder Everson Pereira from concussion IL

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CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox activated outfielder Everson Pereira from the seven-day injured list before Monday night's game against the New York Yankees.

Pereira sustained a concussion when he crashed into the fence while making a leaping catch during a 10-5 loss at the Yankees on June 17.

The 25-year-old, who made his big league debut with the Yankees in 2023, is batting .232 with three homers and seven RBI in 21 games in his first season with the White Sox. He was acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay in November.

White Sox activate outfielder Everson Pereira from injured list. Andrew Mordzynski/Icon Sportswire

Pereira has also spent time on the IL this year with a right pectoral strain and a left ankle sprain.

Chicago optioned outfielder Junior Pérez to Triple-A Charlotte before its series opener against New York.

The 25-year-old Pérez, who made his major league debut on June 18, hit .171 with three homers and six RBI in 22 games with the White Sox.