MLB trade deadline 2026: Ranking prospects who changed teams

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MLB trade deadline season has arrived with contenders adding to their MLB rosters for the upcoming stretch run and rebuilding clubs landing young players with an eye to the future before 6 p.m. ET on Aug arrives.

By now, you can probably form your own opinion of the MLB veterans headed to new teams, but it's much more difficult to figure out what to make of the minor leaguers who have moved.

And that's why we're here to help. Here's our ranking of every notable prospect dealt this trade season (last year there were 97 of them!) sorted by tiers using my Future Value grades so you can see where they slot in an MLB top 100 list or your team's farm system ranking.

More: Trade deadline farm system reports for all 30 MLB teams

40+ FV tier

1. Jhomnardo Reyes, RF, Baltimore Orioles

(Acquired from Twins in Dean Kremer trade)

Reyes is an 18-year-old, lefty-hitting right fielder who crushed the complex league and just got to Low-A. Think of him as a power-over-hit type who would go somewhere in the comp to second round in the draft (or get a seven-figure bonus at a later pick) as a high schooler, but with plenty of risk due to competition level, hitability questions and a lack of positional value.

35+ FV tier

2. Angel Arredondo, SS, Los Angeles Angels

(Acquired from Rangers in Logan O'Hoppe/Chase Silseth deal)

He's a potential utility infielder who can hit and control the zone, but doesn't have starting-level raw tools -- though he is getting to his below-average raw power in games this year as a 19-year-old in Low-A.

3. Bruin Agbayani, SS, New York Mets

(Acquired from Twins in A.J. Minter deal)

Bruin is the son of Benny, who played four of his five big league seasons for the Mets. Bruin is an infielder (probably not a shortstop) who can really hit, but has limited power; he has only played 15 pro games since being drafted in 2025 due to injury.

4. Billy Amick, 3B, New York Mets

(Acquired from Twins in A.J. Minter deal)

Amick is already splitting time between third and first base (his two best defensive fits, but trending toward first full-time) as a 23-year-old in Double-A. His bat-to-ball ability is the question, as his pitch selection is solid and his raw power and in-game power are both plus.

5. Zane Barnhart, RHP, Detroit Tigers

(Acquired from Orioles in Jake Rogers deal)

He's a 5-foot-10 relief prospect with lively, above-average stuff, high spin rates, fringy command and strong pitch shapes. The 24-year-old righty throws two pitches 93% of the time -- a 94-96, touching 99 mph four-seamer and 82-84 mph sweeper with 14 inches of horizontal -- and also has a solid, but rarely used cutter and changeup.

35 FV tier

6. Felix Doroteo, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

(Acquired from White Sox in Jose Urquidy deal)

A 6-foot-6, 21 year old righty in the domestic complex league, Doroteo sits 94-96 and has hit 99 mph. He is pitching in relief with fringy-to-below-average slider, changeup and command, so he's an organizational depth type at this point.