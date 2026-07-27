Yankees lose Bellinger for 4-6 weeks with hamstring strain

New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Cody Bellinger will be out four to six weeks due to a Grade 2 left hamstring strain, manager Aaron Boone said Monday.

Bellinger was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday after he felt tightness in his hamstring late in the Yankees' 3-1 win over the Phillies on Saturday night. He was replaced in the bottom of the eighth inning and then missed Sunday's loss to Philadelphia.

The Yankees are already shorthanded heading into the trade deadline next week. New York has been without slugger Aaron Judge since May 31 because of a fractured rib, and designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton is still out with a strained right calf that has sidelined him since April 24. The Yankees entered Monday three games behind first-place Tampa Bay in the AL East.

The Yankees recalled outfielder Spencer Jones from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before Sunday night's game to take Bellinger's spot on the roster.

"Just got to mix and match and piece it together," Boone said. "We have capable guys. We're going out there expecting to win."

Bellinger is hitting .259 with 11 homers and 53 RBIs in 102 games this season. He entered Saturday with 19 defensive runs saved, most in the majors, and was MVP of the All-Star Game on July 14 in Philadelphia.

Bellinger re-signed with the Yankees last winter for $162.5 million over five years and has been a key part of the offense. He was hitting .280 through mid-June before a slump dropped his batting average to .254 heading into the All-Star break. He hasn't homered in a month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.