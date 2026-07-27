Drafted pitchers Logan Schmidt, Aidan Knaak don't sign with teams

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NEW YORK -- Pitchers Logan Schmidt and Aidan Knaak were the only two players among those picked in the first 10 rounds of baseball's amateur draft who didn't sign by Monday's deadline to agree to deals.

Schmidt, an 18-year-old left-hander from Ganesha High School in California, was selected No. 59 by Cleveland in the second round, and is likely to attend LSU or a junior college. Because he didn't sign, the Guardians get an extra selection next year at No. 60.

Knaak, a 21-year-old right-hander selected No. 163 by Milwaukee in the fifth round, appears to be staying for a fourth season at Clemson.

Right-hander Gavin Giese, taken No. 85 by Tampa Bay in the third round, signed on the final day for a $997,500 bonus. His father, Dan, pitched in the major leagues in 2007-09 with San Francisco, the New York Yankees and Oakland.

Signing bonuses have totaled $409.3 million up from $401.8 million last year. UCLA shortstop Roch Cholowsky, selected No. 1 by the Chicago White Sox, agreed to an amateur draft record signing bonus of $10,347,500.

Major League Baseball last month proposed shortening the draft from 20 rounds to 12 in 2027, eliminating eligibility for players from high school and junior college, and establishing hard slots totaling $200 million.

Only two picks from the first 10 rounds didn't sign in 2025: right-hander Angel Cervantes, selected No. 50 by Pittsburgh in the second round, and outfielder Mason Ligenza, taken by the Los Angeles Dodgers at No. 195 in the sixth round.

Pittsburgh received an extra pick at No. 51 this year.

The signing deadline does not apply to players who have exhausted college eligibility, a group of players who can sign until until a week before next year's draft.

Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Colorado, Detroit, Houston, the Dodgers, Milwaukee, the Yankees, San Diego, San Francisco, Tampa Bay and the Athletics all spent exactly 5% over their signing bonus pool, the maximum allowed before incurring the loss of a first-round pick in next year's draft. No team has ever exceeded its signing bonus pool by more than 5%.