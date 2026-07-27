          Athletics' Langeliers, Leiter set for season-ending surgery

          • Associated Press
          Jul 27, 2026, 11:30 PM

          SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Athletics All-Star catcher Shea Langeliers and right-hander Mark Leiter Jr. will have season-ending surgeries Tuesday.

          The A's injury report Monday indicated Langeliers will have surgery for a torn meniscus in his right knee and Leiter will have surgery to repair a right hip impingement.

          Langeliers was hitting .263 with 23 homers and 51 RBIs in 93 games before his injury. The 28-year-old became the first A's catcher to start an All-Star Game since Terry Steinbach in 1989.

          Langeliers had been the subject of trade rumors as the A's struggle through another disappointing season.

          Leiter went on the injured list with a hip impingement for the second time this season last week. The 35-year-old has not allowed a run in 17 of his past 18 games, compiling a 0.50 ERA during that stretch. He is 0-1 with a 4.28 ERA and four saves in 36 relief appearances overall this year.