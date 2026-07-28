Pirates' Esmeryln Valdez exits after being hit in hand by pitch

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates rookie outfielder Esmerlyn Valdez was removed from Monday night's game against Arizona after being hit in the left hand by a pitch.

Valdez, who has 14 homers in limited playing time this season, took a 92 mph fastball from Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly that smacked into the area around his left wrist.

The 22-year-old Valdez, who entered Monday with 24 RBIs in July, winced in pain while being tended to by medical staff. He walked slowly toward the Pittsburgh dugout and was replaced by Jared Triolo.

Valdez's emergence has helped the Pirates stay in playoff contention despite injuries to outfielder Oneil Cruz, shortstop Konnor Griffin and first baseman Spencer Horwitz. Valdez is one of six players since RBI became an official statistic in 1920 to have at least 14 home runs and 36 RBIs in his first 37 games.