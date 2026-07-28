Griffin Conine's walk-off hit snaps Marlins' 12-game skid

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MIAMI -- Griffin Conine hit a walk-off run-scoring single -- the first of his career -- to lift the Marlins past the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Monday and end Miami's franchise-record 12-game losing streak.

Phillies closer Jhoan Duran (1-4) entered with a 7-5 lead before loading the bases with no outs and allowing a tying two-run single by Heriberto Hernández, who scored the winning run. It was Duran's second blown save in 26 opportunities.

The Marlins became the first team since the 2002 Devil Rays to snap a losing streak of 12 or more games after trailing by two or more runs entering the ninth inning. Miami is also the first team with a walk-off win to snap a losing streak of 12-plus games since the 2006 Pirates.

Hernández and Conine homered against Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Jakob Marsee had a run-scoring double, and Otto Lopez added an RBI triple for the Marlins, who hadn't won a game since July 9. The Phillies have struggled since the All-Star break, losing seven of 10.

Griffin Conine celebrates after his first career walk-off hit snapped the Marlins' franchise-worst 12-game losing streak Monday night. Rhona Wise/Imagn Images

The Marlins built a 5-2 cushion in the first two innings against Wheeler before blowing it in the sixth.

Bryce Harper drew a leadoff walk against reliever Cade Gibson and scored on Alec Bohm's single to make it 5-3. J.T. Realmuto then hit a fly ball against Tyler Zuber (0-2) that bounced over the right-field wall for a double that pulled the Phillies within one. Justin Crawford singled in Bryson Stott before Realmuto was awarded the go-ahead run on a throwing error by Hernández.

Harper gave Philadelphia an early lead with his 22nd homer of the season -- a two-run drive off starter Tyler Phillips in the first.

Wheeler was lifted after giving up six hits and striking out six in three innings.

Phillips allowed three hits and two runs while walking two and striking out five. He was lifted after five innings and 76 pitches. Calvin Faucher (5-5) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

ESPN Research and The Associated Press contributed to this report.