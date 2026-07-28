Giants 3B Casey Schmitt exits early with apparent leg injury

SAN FRANCISCO -- Giants third baseman Casey Schmitt left Monday night's 3-0 win against the Milwaukee Brewers in the bottom of the second inning because of an apparent leg injury.

Schmitt appeared to hurt his left leg after rounding first base following a single to right field. He showed discomfort and was grasping at his lower left leg after the play.

Schmitt was able to walk off the field on his own power, limping with a trainer at his side as he left the game. Schmitt was replaced by backup Christian Koss.

Schmitt is hitting .271 with 21 home runs and 55 RBIs, all career bests.