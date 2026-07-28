Curtis Mead exits Red Sox debut with left wrist contusion

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Curtis Mead left his first game with the Boston Red Sox after being hit on the left wrist by a pitch in a 4-2 victory over the Athletics.

Mead struck out looking in the first at-bat of his Boston debut Monday night and was struck on the wrist by A's starter Jack Perkins in the fourth. Mead tried to shake off the pain, but left the game after being checked by the Red Sox's trainer. In the eighth inning, the club announced that Mead had been diagnosed with a left wrist contusion.

The Red Sox acquired Mead on Saturday in a trade that sent left-hander Connelly Early to Washington. Before the game, in speaking with Boston reporters in the team's clubhouse, he expressed his enthusiasm to not only join this team, but also the playoff race it's in the middle of.

"We felt like when we came to Fenway, the place was buzzing," Mead said, referring to Washington's June road trip to Boston. "It's a really talented roster, and I don't think anyone is surprised with the success the group has had."

Mead is hitting .253 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs this season. He was replaced in the win by Anthony Seigler, who finished 0-for-2.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.