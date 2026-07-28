Pirates' Esmerlyn Valdez back in lineup after being hit by pitch

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PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Pirates rookie slugger Esmerlyn Valdez was back in the lineup against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday night, a day after getting hit in the hand by a pitch.

Valdez was forced from Monday night's game after being hit on the left hand by a fastball from Arizona starter Merrill Kelly. X-rays and other tests showed only a bruise, not broken bones.

Valdez, a 22-year-old right fielder, is off to an outstanding start to his career. He is hitting .290 with 14 home runs and 36 RBIs in 38 games to go with a 1.008 OPS.

"I was afraid something was wrong and I got scared a little bit," Valdez said. "That was the first time the ball hit me there."

Valdez's emergence has helped the Pirates stay in playoff contention despite injuries to outfielder Oneil Cruz, shortstop Konnor Griffin and first baseman Spencer Horwitz. Valdez is one of six players since RBIs became an official statistic in 1920 to have at least 14 home runs and 36 RBIs in his first 37 games.