Reports: Red Sox to put Curtis Mead on IL with broken wrist

Curtis Mead exits in his Red Sox debut after getting hit in the hand (0:25)

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Curtis Mead's early exit from his debut Monday with the Boston Red Sox was accompanied by worse news a day later -- a broken left wrist.

Follow-up tests Tuesday on the newly acquired Red Sox infielder revealed the fracture, according to multiple reports, and Mead now will land on the injured list for an indefinite stay.

It's a significant blow to baseball's hottest team, which got aggressive ahead of the Aug. 3 trade deadline and sent young left-hander Connelly Early to the Washington Nationals over the weekend in exchange for the type of bat the Boston lineup has yearned for all season.

Mead joined the Red Sox on Sunday, flew out with the team to California that night and made his debut with Boston for the series opener Monday against the Athletics.

He struck out in his first at bat, then was struck on the left wrist by Athletics starter Jack Perkins in the fourth inning, leading to his exit.

The Red Sox initially said Mead suffered a left wrist contusion and that X-rays were negative, with interim manager Chad Tracy Jr. adding: "(It) looks like we dodged a bullet, maybe."

But Mead underwent more tests Tuesday that revealed a significant injury.

Mead is hitting .253 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs this season.

Nick Sogard reportedly was set to be recalled from Triple-A Worcester in the corresponding roster move.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette first reported news that Mead suffered the wrist fracture.