Broken toe will sideline Milwaukee Brewers 1B Jake Bauers

Open Extended Reactions

SAN FRANCISCO -- Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jake Bauers has a broken big toe on his right foot and was not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants.

Bauers was injured when he fouled a ball off his foot during Monday's 3-0 loss to the Giants. The Brewers' home run leader with 18 later walked gingerly off the field and left the game.

An X-ray initially revealed a fracture line in Bauers' toe before additional testing Tuesday revealed the extent of the injury.

"At the time they weren't sure if it was old or new," Bauers said Tuesday. "Got an MRI and CT scan this morning. Doctors came back and said it was probably old and was already there. Right now it's just swelling and a little bit of pain. Gonna be fine."

The 30-year-old left-hander was relieved to learn he didn't suffer a new injury. That said, the Brewers have not set a timetable for his return.

"If it was new it was just going to be pain management," he said. "The fact that it's old is probably better of the two options. It's going to be fine. Just got to get the swelling down."