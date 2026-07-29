Mariners reinstate Rob Refsnyder from IL, DFA Buddy Kennedy

Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Seattle Mariners reinstated outfielder Rob Refsnyder from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday ahead of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Refsnyder had been on the IL since June 29 with right knee inflammation. He was on the paternity list in mid-April. He's hit .133 with a .422 OPS in 119 plate appearances after signing a one-year contract last offseason.

The Mariners designated infielder Buddy Kennedy for assignment. He batted .100 in five games after being acquired in late June from San Francisco for cash.