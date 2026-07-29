Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. exits with hamstring tightness

WASHINGTON -- Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left Tuesday night's game against the Washington Nationals because of right hamstring tightness.

He was replaced in the bottom of the fourth inning by Kazuma Okamoto.

Guerrero, a six-time All-Star, grounded into a double play and reached on an infield single in his two at-bats. He is hitting .265 with six homers and 44 RBIs this season.

The 27-year-old slugger has played at least 156 games in each of the past five seasons. He has played in 103 of Toronto's 108 games this year.