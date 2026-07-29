Twins' Byron Buxton exits with right hip soreness vs. Royals

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Twins outfielder Byron Buxton reaggravated a hip injury and left in the fifth inning of Minnesota's 3-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Buxton exited with right hip soreness, according to the team. It's the same joint that caused him to miss the All-Star Game this month.

"We're dealing with a hip that sometimes flares up," Twins manager Derek Shelton said after the game. "Going into the game today, he felt fine. So, we'll see the doctor. We'll get it reevaluated and kind of go from there."

Buxton, 32, was activated from the 10-day injured list July 20 after missing nine games because of his hip injury.

Buxton went 0-for-2 in the game. He is batting .263 with 45 RBIs and seven stolen bases this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.