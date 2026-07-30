MLB Power Rankings Week 18: Each team's standing before trade deadline

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It's trade season in Major League Baseball, with Monday's trade deadline quickly approaching. And a number of teams throughout our rankings are sure to get in on the fun.

Everyone around the sport is closely watching the Tigers (who dropped two spots on our list this week) and whether they'll decide to move baseball's best pitcher, Tarik Skubal. This week's top five teams are all in the market for a starting pitcher -- as are most contenders -- but due to the demand, trade returns for pitchers remain high four days out from the deadline.

A number of movers on our list this week have decisions to make before Monday. The Diamondbacks, up four spots to No. 11, now sit in the National League's third wild-card position after going on a run, while the Rangers have taken the lead in the American League West and have jumped up to 12th place in Week 18. The Marlins, on the other hand, after going on a 12-game losing streak that began prior to the All-Star break, have dropped to No. 18 and find themselves in a precarious spot in a loaded NL.

Will they deal players or add them at the deadline? And what other teams will make moves come Monday?

Our expert panel has ranked every team based on a combination of what we've seen so far and what we already knew going into the 162-game marathon that is a full baseball season. We also asked ESPN MLB experts Alden Gonzalez, Bradford Doolittle and David Schoenfield to weigh in with an observation for all 30 teams.

Week 17 | Second-half preview | Preseason rankings

Record: 68-40

Previous ranking: 1

The Dodgers are getting healthier, with super-utility man Enrique Hernandez activated Tuesday, closer Edwin Diaz following Wednesday and Blake Snell expected to rejoin the rotation next week. But Shohei Ohtani's health -- on the pitching side -- remains a question. He has not pitched in a game since July 3 and has not thrown off a mound since July 22 while bothered by irritation in his left knee and, more recently, his right bicep. The Dodgers still expect Ohtani to pitch in the postseason, but they don't know when he'll throw another bullpen session. Those uncertainties might push the Dodgers further toward Tarik Skubal. Among rival executives, the Dodgers remain the favorites to land him. -- Gonzalez

Record: 67-41

Previous ranking: 2

One question continues to hover over the Brewers as they navigate another dominant regular season: Will the front office step up and add premier talent before the trade deadline? They opted against doing so last summer then saw a 97-win team get dismantled by the Dodgers in the NL Championship Series. The Brewers could once again use some legitimate pop to help a lineup that ranks dead last in the majors in home runs. But they've also been identified as a team to watch for Tarik Skubal -- because pairing him with Jacob Misiorowski in October would take a whole lot of pressure off their offense. -- Gonzalez

Record: 63-45

Previous ranking: 3

One line from Atlanta general manager Alex Anthopoulos' recent comments to reporters about the deadline stood out: "Sometimes, you just need to take what ends up being available to you." Anthopoulos was referring to the wide net he's casting at the deadline, so in that light, no Braves pickup should be surprising. But ideally, you have to think those pickups would address clear deficiencies at shortstop and in the rotation.

Atlanta is a clear fit for Tarik Skubal. But the shortstop need also is intriguing. A number of starting-caliber performers at that position have floated around the rumor mill, including CJ Abrams, Zach Neto, Willy Adames and Jeremy Peña. Abrams and Peña don't seem likely to move because of their teams' status as wild-card contenders, but any of the group would help a Braves team that has a high threshold for any marginal gain. Atlanta isn't digging for more playoff probability so much as it's seeking more championship probability. -- Doolittle

Record: 63-44

Previous ranking: 4

The Rays are all over the trade rumors, including being linked to some big names such as Tarik Skubal and Zach Neto. Adding a starter makes sense, even though they're fourth in the majors in rotation ERA. Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have obviously been fragile throughout their careers, and the Rays will continue to limit their innings. Griffin Jax is a reliever-turned-starter, so they have to worry about fatigue with him. They also could use a fifth starter -- and they have enough depth in the farm system to swing a deal for Skubal, although you have to believe outfielder Theo Gillen is off limits. -- Schoenfield

Record: 61-47

Previous ranking: 5

As always, there are lots of rumors floating around the Yankees. Cody Bellinger's injury, on top of Aaron Judge's, creates another hole in a lineup that has struggled to score runs without Judge. Catcher remains the biggest problem, though, as Austin Wells just hasn't gotten untracked. So, the Yankees have been linked to Ryan Jeffers of the Twins (impending free agent), Tyler Stephenson of the Reds (ditto) and Hunter Goodman of the Rockies (team control through 2029 and sitting on 31 home runs, so unlikely to go and also an expensive option). Anthony Volpe's dropped popup Monday has Yankees fans screaming for a new shortstop, although his defensive metrics have actually been very good this season. Oh, and a high-leverage reliever is also on general manager Brian Cashman's wish list. -- Schoenfield

Record: 61-47

Previous ranking: 6

You can make a case that there is no greater need among contenders than the Cubs' desire for starting pitching. They have lost Cade Horton for the year and might not get Justin Steele back, either. Earlier this week, Jameson Taillon, making $18 million this season, was designated for assignment after putting up a 5.92 ERA in 15 starts. So, yes, the Cubs, with 12 pitchers on the injured list, desperately need starting pitching. But they might be able to get away with adding just one, as Edward Cabrera is expected to return around the middle of August, joining Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea. -- Gonzalez

Record: 57-52

Previous ranking: 7

The Phillies' status as a deadline adder is tinged with more than a little trepidation because of the team's need to maximize its right-now opportunity. Philadelphia's needs are plenty, but perhaps the best acquisition would be Ponce de Leon -- because what this group needs more than anything is a trip to the fountain of youth. Rotation help would be great, but the Phillies really need an impact righty bat, and this is a tough market in which to address that shortcoming. President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski usually finds a way to make a splash, and he needs to more than ever this year. The Phils have been so-so for a few weeks now, and for all the talk of them catching Atlanta, they likely will reach the deadline closer to falling out of playoff position altogether (they were just swept by Miami) than to catching up with the Braves. -- Doolittle

Record: 56-51

Previous ranking: 9

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The Red Sox already made one interesting trade, dealing rookie lefty Connelly Early for infielder Curtis Mead -- who was then hit by a pitch in his first game with Boston and broke his wrist. So, it's back to the drawing board. The plan was to play Mead at second base, so Luis Arraez is an option there, although he isn't a right-handed hitter like Mead. (The Red Sox have hit lefties much better than righties anyway, so maybe the need for a right-handed batter has been overstated.)

What else? They could still use a shortstop, but the Astros aren't trading Jeremy Peña, CJ Abrams probably isn't going anywhere and Zach Neto would likewise be an expensive get. Miami's Otto Lopez is a name that has been floated around recently, but maybe Boston will just stick with Andruw Monasterio the rest of the way. -- Schoenfield

Record: 55-54

Previous ranking: 12

There should be no mistaking it by now: The Pirates are legitimate contenders. They're a game above .500 with a plus-37 run-differential and sit only two games back of a playoff spot, within striking distance of their first postseason appearance in 11 years. Their offense boasts the game's third-highest OPS, even though Konnor Griffin and Oneil Cruz are on the IL. And their rotation -- with Paul Skenes, Jared Jones, Bubba Chandler, Braxton Ashcraft and Mitch Keller -- has the makings of being elite. But the Pirates need bullpen help. And this might be the year to take a swing on a big arm. -- Gonzalez

Record: 56-51

Previous ranking: 8

The White Sox aren't likely to empty the farm system that general manager Chris Getz has built up so assiduously at the trade deadline. Still, the depth of that system, in tandem with Chicago's clean payroll outlook beyond this season, gives Getz a lot of options to add for the stretch run and beyond. The pitching staff needs immediate help. The rotation has ranked in the middle of the pack by ERA over the past few weeks, while the bullpen has blown more saves than it has converted during that time.

One way to attack both areas would be to take on an underwater contract of one pitcher while acquiring another hurler with a high trade value. The combo would cost the White Sox a good prospect, but taking on the money might keep the prospect cost down. The Padres match up in this kind of scenario (think Mason Miller), but there are surely other such opportunities out there, as well. -- Doolittle

Record: 57-52

Previous ranking: 15

Prior to embarking on a seven-game road trip leading up to the All-Star break, Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen addressed the team. He reiterated his stance that he wanted to be an adder at the trade deadline, and he emphasized the importance of his team playing better for him to do so. Since then, the D-backs have responded, winning 13 of 20 games to vault into the third wild-card spot. They are dead last in OPS from their first basemen this season, giving them a clear target. They also have six starting pitchers on the IL, including Corbin Burnes, Zac Gallen, Michael Soroka and Ryne Nelson. -- Gonzalez

Record: 55-53

Previous ranking: 16

The Rangers just took three of four from Seattle, and they now have to be regarded as favorites in the AL West. With Danny Jansen and Kyle Higashioka both on the IL, they're looking for catching help. Old friend Jonah Heim would be an affordable pickup. And while Jacob Latz has led a surprisingly solid bullpen, the Rangers could still use a high-leverage righty with some swing-and-miss in his arsenal. And speaking of old friends, Jordan Montgomery has pitched 19 innings while rehabbing in the minors and could be the answer to the fifth slot in the rotation rather than a trade -- although, yes, another old friend in Tyler Mahle might be a possibility here, as well. -- Schoenfield

Record: 56-54

Previous ranking: 10

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Despite mostly struggling since the All-Star break, the Guardians remain in wild-card position and on the heels of the White Sox in the AL Central race. Cleveland's offense, which has been listless for most of the season, has gradually been getting worse. The return of Jose Ramirez to the lineup should at least help get the hitters back to their previous lackluster level, but adding a bat is the clear need as the trade deadline approaches. The Guardians have the prospect list to make something happen, but the search for offense is a crowded one. Thus, a certain amount of aggression on their part might be needed if a splash is to be made. However, it has not been the Guardians' way to get aggressive at the deadline, so we'll see. -- Doolittle

Record: 55-54

Previous ranking: 17

The Nationals were rumored to be taking a middle ground at the deadline, and their deal for Boston lefty Connelly Early in exchange for infielder Curtis Mead certainly fits that bill. It was a perfect need-for-need baseball trade between teams addressing right-now shortcomings, something we don't see enough anymore. Finding another ideal match like that won't be easy, but keep in mind that the Nationals have all kinds of payroll flexibility and might be able to make additional upgrades by pairing a player who fills a need with one on an underwater contract. On the field, they don't seem to be going away when it comes to contention, so the stakes at this deadline are higher in Washington than they have been in some time. -- Doolittle

Record: 55-53

Previous ranking: 18

The soft spot of the Padres' schedule could not have come at a better time. They're in the midst of nine games against the reeling Marlins and the lowly Rockies and Giants leading up to the trade deadline and have taken advantage, winning five in a row to get themselves above .500 and within 1½ games of a wild-card spot. If San Diego keeps this up, general manager A.J. Preller will have no choice but to supplement the roster and hold on to the likes of Mason Miller and Adrian Morejon. It's certainly Preller's preference. The bigger question is how he'll go about addressing a needy starting rotation and lineup with a dried-up farm system. Chances are he'll find a way. -- Gonzalez

Record: 53-56

Previous ranking: 11

Bottom line here: None of the potential trades the Mariners will make will matter if Cal Raleigh, Josh Naylor and Julio Rodriguez don't start hitting better. Plus, Seattle's August schedule looks pretty tough, with a nine-game road trip against the Yankees, Astros and Brewers, home series against the Cubs and Phillies, then a trip to Toronto and Boston. Sure, the Mariners could trade one of their six starters -- Emerson Hancock is the name being floated -- for a hitter, but that's unlikely to turn things around.

Maybe there's an outside chance the Mariners even wave the white flag and trade Randy Arozarena -- their best hitter, but he's heading to free agency -- along with Hancock and perhaps another starter (while calling up Kade Anderson to fill a rotation spot). -- Schoenfield

Record: 54-54

Previous ranking: 14

The Cardinals dropped their third straight game Tuesday night and fell below .500 for the first time all year. They have spent most of this season operating as one of the sport's most pleasant surprises, contending in the NL Central far earlier than expected. However, they're 10-16 in July and 14-23 since June 17. They're still just 2½ games out of a wild-card spot, but their recent slide, at the very least, means the front office won't be adding aggressively. The Cardinals were never going to compromise the future to add to a team exceeding expectations, but now, it's far more likely that they trade away veteran players ahead of the deadline. -- Gonzalez

Record: 55-54

Previous ranking: 13

For all the rumors about the Marlins dealing one of their starting pitchers, maybe we should be focusing on the other end of the battery. The catching depth gives them a perfect chance to boost their playoff probabilities without harming longer-term objectives. Joe Mack seems like a keeper as Miami's primary catcher, but Liam Hicks would interest any contender looking for a catching upgrade, while Agustin Ramirez might entice a rebuilding team. The Marlins need help in the bullpen, at the very least. The good news is that with Miami finally past its 12-game losing streak, following that with a sweep of the Phillies, these kinds of questions can once again be asked. -- Doolittle

Record: 54-55

Previous ranking: 21

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The Twins are part of the crowded group vying for playoff spots in the AL wild-card and AL Central races. On Tuesday, GM Jeremy Zoll insisted the Twins are indeed looking to add. It suggests that free-agent-to-be catcher Ryan Jeffers, if he were to be moved, would need to bring back immediate help for the Twins' pitching staff. The same holds true for rumored trade candidate Trevor Larnach. Zoll's comments also strongly infer that Joe Ryan isn't going anywhere. Whatever happens, the Twins are one of the most intriguing teams to watch over the coming week. -- Doolittle

Record: 55-55

Previous ranking: 22

GM Dana Brown has been saying all along that the Astros are looking to add, reiterating on a radio interview Sunday, "We would anticipate that we're going to be buyers." And given the state of the AL West, why not? Despite one of the worst run differentials in the AL, the Astros are right there behind the Rangers, while the Mariners are starting to sink. Houston's top priority would be an outfielder, one who would be controllable beyond this season. The pitching staff that has walked the most batters in the majors also needs help, but the Astros will primarily need to rely on guys such as Hunter Brown and Ronel Blanco to pitch better if they're going to beat out the Rangers and Mariners. -- Schoenfield

Record: 51-58

Previous ranking: 20

All eyes are on the Tigers as the deadline approaches, as everyone in baseball wonders what will be the short-term fate of Tarik Skubal. The calculus is a complicated one because there are so many conflicting factors. The Tigers remain a part of the playoff race, both in the wild card and their division, but they remain well under .500. Their playoff chances hover in the one-in-four range -- yet almost any season forecast, if somehow everything was rolled back to zero, would rate the Tigers as AL Central favorites.

So, how do the Tigers balance short-term needs with long-term objectives? That calculation doesn't just dictate whether they hold onto Skubal but also what kind of return on a possible trade they might find acceptable. Either way, by the time you see next week's Power Rankings, this saga will at last be over. -- Doolittle

Record: 53-56

Previous ranking: 19

The Orioles are another team that could go in either direction, with starter Trevor Rogers and outfielder Taylor Ward the two biggest names who might be traded. After a rough first two months, Rogers is back on track with a 1.80 ERA over his past nine starts, making him one of the more attractive starters if the Orioles make him available. Ward would be a right-handed bat of interest to several teams. Team owner David Rubenstein gave general manager Mike Elias the dreaded vote of confidence during the recent news conference for the Kyle Bradish extension, which means Elias' job is probably not secure, perhaps a sign the Orioles will at least keep Rogers and Ward and go for it (as they should). -- Schoenfield

Record: 50-57

Previous ranking: 24

Spencer Steer sprained his right wrist and was placed on the IL on Monday. While he did not suffer a complete tear, he will be in a splint for a couple of weeks, leading up to and beyond the trade deadline. Steer is a versatile right-handed hitter at a time when few of his kind are available, one who has accumulated 16 home runs through his first 98 games. The Reds, well out of contention by this point, would have received a nice return for Steer, who is controllable through 2028. Alas. The likes of Tyler Stephenson, Eugenio Suarez, JJ Bleday and Nathaniel Lowe can still be moved from Cincinnati's lineup, however. -- Gonzalez

Record: 50-59

Previous ranking: 23

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While the Blue Jays aren't exactly out of the wild-card picture, they are last in the AL East and would need to reel off a big winning streak to reach the playoffs; and they haven't given any indications they're capable of doing that, especially with the offense having its worst month yet in July. Kevin Gausman, Shane Bieber, Daulton Varsho and George Springer are all headed to free agency and could draw interest on the trade market. Springer has struggled most of the season but has hit well in July and has been a clutch October performer throughout his career.

Closer Louis Varland would bring back a huge return, but he is under team control for four more years and isn't likely to move. Maybe the Jays consider dealing Tyler Rogers, signed for two more seasons (although making $13.67 million each of the next two seasons). -- Schoenfield

Record: 45-63

Previous ranking: 25

Even if the glitzy rumors about the Mets parting with Francisco Lindor don't go anywhere, this should be a frenetic deadline for the Mets. Playoff hopes are long gone, so at the very least, New York needs to find takers for its long list of impending free agents and players with contract options. Freddy Peralta, Clay Holmes, A.J. Minter, Luke Weaver and Brooks Raley are only the most obvious names on the list of players who might be ex-Mets in a few days. The upheaval would be considerable. But let's face it: This Mets team has spent most of the season declaring its need for a major shake-up. -- Doolittle

Record: 46-62

Previous ranking: 26

Two of the most surefire impact players to switch teams before the deadline reside on the Giants: Robbie Ray, who has a 3.16 ERA in 116⅔ innings, and Luis Arraez, who is slashing .331/.366/.451 while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense at second base. Both are pending free agents, and both should yield decent returns. Moving the big contracts of Rafael Devers, Matt Chapman and Willy Adames, though, will be a nearly impossible task, especially with the threat of a salary cap making teams uncertain about how much money they can take on at this point. -- Gonzalez

Record: 46-63

Previous ranking: 28

Chances are, the trade deadline will not turn many heads in Kansas City. The Royals seem intent on reloading for next season, and if that's the case, any forthcoming moves would involve finding takers for their impending free agents, the healthy ones anyway. Given the dearth of righty hitters, Lane Thomas is a good bet to change clubs. Normally, you'd expect the same for Alex Lange, Matt Strahm, John Schreiber and Kris Bubic, but the first two haven't pitched well and all has been quiet on the Bubic injury front. Given the complications, the biggest impact from the deadline might just be an even weaker bullpen, which at least could help in terms of eventual draft lottery position. -- Doolittle

Record: 45-63

Previous ranking: 27

The A's led the AL West for most of May and were only half a game out of first as late as June 20, but they've been the worst team in baseball since then, as the pitching completely fell apart. All-Star Shea Langeliers hasn't signed an extension like many of the A's other young players, so there were trade rumors there. But Langeliers might now miss the rest of the season after tearing the meniscus in his right knee. Otherwise, there are Jonah Heim and Jeff McNeil. Maybe Jeffrey Springs, if somebody thinks he'll be more effective upon leaving Sacramento, though probably not, since his road ERA is 5.62. -- Schoenfield

Record: 42-67

Previous ranking: 29

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The Angels have a bunch of players heading to free agency, but none of them is going to bring much back, other than a low-level prospect. The interesting names are Zach Neto (under control through 2029), Reid Detmers (through 2028) and Jose Soriano (also 2028). Would the Angels admit what they might need to do is trade those guys and finally commit to a full-blown rebuild? What would be the harm in that for a team that hasn't had a winning season since 2015? It all makes sense -- but this is the Angels. -- Schoenfield

Record: 42-67

Previous ranking: 30

The big question with the Rockies as the trade deadline approaches is the availability of Hunter Goodman, a 26-year-old catcher who has made the All-Star team each of the past two years, is controllable through 2029, plays a premium position and boasts an OPS near .900. Several contenders need catching help, and very few quality catchers are available (especially if the Twins, looking to add, don't trade Ryan Jeffers). Colorado's approach with Goodman could say a lot about this new front office. -- Gonzalez