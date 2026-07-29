          Griffin Conine, Marlins rally past Phillies for 21st comeback win

          • Associated Press
          Jul 29, 2026, 07:06 PM

          MIAMI -- Griffin Conine hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit homer in the eighth, Otto Lopez, Heriberto Hernandez and Xavier Edwards each had two RBIs, and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 on Wednesday.

          The Marlins overcame a 6-0 deficit to mark their largest comeback of the season. They had previously rallied from four runs down on May 9 against the Nationals, and the Marlins have come back 21 times this season.

          Conine also had a walk-off RBI single against the Phillies on Monday.

          Lopez got the Marlins on the board in the fifth, grounding out but driving in Esteury Ruiz to make it 6-1. Hernández then sent a high changeup from Jesus Luzardo 416 feet to left-center to get the Marlins within three.

          Lopez drove in another with a single in the seventh and Edwards drove in two more with a single of his own to tie the game at 6-all.

          Kyle Stowers drew a walk to start the eighth and Conine was sent in to pinch-hit for Brian Navarreto. He connected on a middle-middle changeup and launched a 424-foot blast to center.

          Conine also had a go-ahead pinch-hit homer on June 29 against the Rockies.

          Marlins starter Ryan Gusto worked five innings and allowed six runs on nine hits. Tyler Zuber (1-1) took the win in relief, and Pete Fairbanks earned his 15th save.

          Jonathan Bowlan (2-1) took the loss for Philadelphia, and Seth Johnson had a blown save. Luzardo went 6⅓ innings, allowing six runs on six hits and ending his six-game streak of one or fewer runs allowed.

          Trea Turner homered and Bryce Harper tripled for the Phillies.