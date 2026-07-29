Griffin Conine, Marlins rally past Phillies for 21st comeback win

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI -- Griffin Conine hit a go-ahead, pinch-hit homer in the eighth, Otto Lopez, Heriberto Hernandez and Xavier Edwards each had two RBIs, and the Miami Marlins rallied to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-6 on Wednesday.

The Marlins overcame a 6-0 deficit to mark their largest comeback of the season. They had previously rallied from four runs down on May 9 against the Nationals, and the Marlins have come back 21 times this season.

Conine also had a walk-off RBI single against the Phillies on Monday.

Lopez got the Marlins on the board in the fifth, grounding out but driving in Esteury Ruiz to make it 6-1. Hernández then sent a high changeup from Jesus Luzardo 416 feet to left-center to get the Marlins within three.

Lopez drove in another with a single in the seventh and Edwards drove in two more with a single of his own to tie the game at 6-all.

Kyle Stowers drew a walk to start the eighth and Conine was sent in to pinch-hit for Brian Navarreto. He connected on a middle-middle changeup and launched a 424-foot blast to center.

Conine also had a go-ahead pinch-hit homer on June 29 against the Rockies.

Marlins starter Ryan Gusto worked five innings and allowed six runs on nine hits. Tyler Zuber (1-1) took the win in relief, and Pete Fairbanks earned his 15th save.

Jonathan Bowlan (2-1) took the loss for Philadelphia, and Seth Johnson had a blown save. Luzardo went 6⅓ innings, allowing six runs on six hits and ending his six-game streak of one or fewer runs allowed.

Trea Turner homered and Bryce Harper tripled for the Phillies.