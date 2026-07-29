          Royals put Vinnie Pasquantino on 10-day IL with sore wrist

          • Associated Press
          Jul 29, 2026, 09:21 PM

          MINNEAPOLIS -- The Kansas City Royals put first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino on the 10-day injured list on Wednesday with a sore right wrist.

          Pasquantino is hitting .232 with six home runs and 33 RBIs in 79 games played this year. He missed a month earlier this season with a broken hamate bone in the same wrist, which he aggravated in the ninth inning of the Royals' 3-2 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night.

          In 11 games since he returned from the IL on July 11, the 28-year-old hit .282 with one double and no home runs.