Don Mattingly says slumping Phillies 'trying to get better'

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Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly senses his players' frustrations as the trade deadline approaches, especially after blowing a 6-0 lead in an 8-6 loss to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday.

"At this point, we find out who we are," Mattingly said. "... Now's the time that we're going to find out what we're made of. With our struggle, we've let everybody stay in the race. So we find out who we are over this next couple of months."

The Phillies, who have lost nine of 12 games after the All-Star break, fell six games back of the Atlanta Braves in the National League East and are tied with the Arizona Diamondbacks for the final two NL wild-card playoff spots.

On Tuesday, star first baseman Bryce Harper was pretty vocal about the team needing to be active before Monday's 6 p.m. ET trade deadline and add reinforcements.

"I mean, Bryce is Bryce," Mattingly said Wednesday. "He's going to say what he wants. I'm not really concerned about it. I take it kind of with a grain of salt. And knowing how players are over the years, it's not the first time I've heard this. I always look at it, like, internally. 'I got to get better. We got to get better.' Simple as that."

The Phillies, after blowing a 6-0 lead to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, have lost nine of 12 games since the All-Star break. Said manager Don Mattingly: "Now’s the time that we’re going to find out what we’re made of." Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire

Ultimately, Mattingly said, any decision about the roster ahead of the trade deadline will be made by president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski and general manager Preston Mattingly, his son.

"I sense Bryce is thinking about it," Don Mattingly told reporters. "I don't really sense anybody else thinking about it, honestly. And you've been through this; guys want to be GMs without a real understanding of where the organization is, exactly where this thing goes. Not only this year, but moving forward.

"Players like being GMs and making calls and spending other people's money. So I just let it go at that. I mean, Dave's been doing this a while. He's never really backed away from trying to get guys. We're trying to get better. We're going to try to get better at the deadline."

Pitcher Jesus Luzardo, who gave up six runs in 6⅓ innings Wednesday, said he still had faith that the Phillies could find their way to the postseason.

"I mean, I think this team's amazing," Luzardo said. "Everyone saw it. We were the best team in baseball over an extended period of time. So I don't think it's a team problem. I think we're in a bad rut. ... After the All-Star Game, we might've come back a little slow. ... But I think that we're more than capable."

For now, Mattingly said he and the players just need to be better at what they do.

"How do I feel right now about how we're playing? It hasn't been great," Mattingly said. "I feel good about our team. I felt that way the whole time, and I don't feel like anything that's happened to this point really says, you know, we're not going to be able to get this done. So I still feel the same.

"... We've got to do better. We're capable of doing better. We're going to do better, but we need to play better. I think our players would say that."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.