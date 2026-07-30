Athletics' Nick Kurtz exits with bruised forearm after HBP

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Athletics first baseman Nick Kurtz left Wednesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox with a bruised forearm after being hit by a pitch.

He was batting in the first inning with a 3-2 count when he was struck on the left forearm by a 95 mph sinker thrown by Red Sox starter Patrick Sandoval.

Kurtz had just come off the injured list Saturday after being out with a right thumb sprain.

He is batting .260, leads the A's with 21 home runs and is third in the majors with 77 walks.