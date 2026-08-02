MLB trade deadline 2026: Breaking down Tarik Skubal blockbuster

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Tarik Skubal is headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers!

In one of the biggest deadline deals in recent memory, the Dodgers acquired the two-time Cy Young winner in exchange for outfielder Zyhir Hope, right-hander River Ryan and right-hander Brady Smith.

What are our first impressions of the deal? When was the last time we saw an ace blockbuster like this? And what does it mean for the 2026 playoff picture? Our MLB experts weigh in.

What is your first impression of this blockbuster deal?

Alden Gonzalez: 1. Of course the Dodgers did this. 2. That's all it took? That was also the reaction from one of the players in the Dodgers' clubhouse late Saturday night, after being told the return. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranked Hope and Ryan as the Dodgers' fifth- and eighth-best prospects when he released his rankings in July.

Don't get it twisted: Hope and Ryan are both very promising prospects, and should be prominent members of the Tigers for years to come. Getting them for a player who would have left in free agency in the ensuing offseason is a win, especially for a team with slim chances of playing in October. This is more a reaction to the teams that were involved and what the Dodgers still possess.

Think about it: They added Skubal, the reigning back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner, to a rotation that leads the majors in ERA and a team that leads the majors in run differential. Before Skubal, their projected playoff rotation -- Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani -- was probably already the best in the game. Now you wonder who will be left out. That they did this while maintaining an incredibly deep crop of outfield prospects (led by Josue DePaula, but also featuring Eduardo Quintero and Mike Sirota) and keeping their young major league pitchers (Emmet Sheehan, Justin Wrobleski, Roki Sasaki) just seems unfair.

In the hours after the Skubal trade was revealed, several scouts and executives wondered: Why couldn't someone else beat that?

Jesse Rogers: It's a fine package, but was there any kind of bidding war at all for his services? Where were the last-minute twists and turns? It's hard not to feel like he came on the market late, Scott Harris fielded a few calls ... and then handed over a third World Series championship to L.A.

I'm not saying he didn't do his due diligence, I just can't believe Milwaukee or even Atlanta didn't pounce with a better package. The Brewers will be the head scratcher for people. It's the one team in which acquiring him could have had the best impact come October -- and given them the best chance to beat L.A. And they certainly had the package to get it done without giving up top prospect Jesus Made. Of course, we don't know the behind-the-scenes conversations just yet, but man, this deal looked too easy to pull off for the game's best pitcher.

When was the last deadline deal for an ace that rivals this trade?

Gonzalez: On July 31, 1998, the Seattle Mariners traded a then-34-year-old Randy Johnson to the Houston Astros. Johnson was a homegrown superstar who was also a pending free agent, on a team that did not believe it would be able to afford him. The Mariners went into that season with high hopes, but they went 8-20 in June. Minutes before the deadline, they dealt Johnson for starting pitcher Freddy Garcia and shortstop Carlos Guillen. Garcia and Guillen went on to be major contributors for the Mariners, who still fell short of the postseason, but Johnson was utterly dominant down the stretch for the Astros, going 10-1 with a 1.28 ERA in 11 regular-season starts and then putting up a 1.93 ERA in two appearances in the playoffs. Alas, Johnson took the loss in both of those games as the Astros were eliminated in the Division Series.

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Rogers: I'll say Justin Verlander going to Detroit in 2017 is close enough to the Skubal deal despite their age difference (Verlander was 34 at the time of the trade; Skubal is 29). Verlander went 5-0 with a 1.06 ERA for the rest of that regular season for Houston, then pitched great over the course of six games in the postseason, helping the Astros win the World Series.

Houston sent back outfielder Drew Gilbert and INF/OF Ryan Clifford in the deal. Both were considered highly rated prospects at the time. Verlander went on to finish second and first in Cy Young voting the following two years.

What does Skubal going to the Dodgers -- and not his other suitors -- mean for the rest of the 2026 season, and the playoffs?

Rogers: The best team gets the best player, and we have to ask that question? I'm more curious about what it means for the rest of the trade deadline. Do teams back off on giving up prospects, considering their chances to win it all this year just took a major hit? Some in the NL might just roll the dice and head into the postseason as-is and then hope for a salary cap next year and a more even playing field.

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It doesn't mean the Dodgers won't still be great going forward, but at least there will be a wrench thrown into the system that impacts them. Otherwise, go about your business and hope they get injured; I guess that's about all you can do for the rest of this year. Of course, they are beatable, but it's sooooooo much harder now.

Gonzalez: The Dodgers were already the favorites to win the World Series. Now, I guess, they're overwhelming favorites? A big motivation for the Dodgers -- aside from landing a generational pitcher to boost their odds of becoming the first National League team ever to three-peat -- was keeping Skubal away from one of their contenders. The last thing they wanted to see was Skubal pair with Cristopher Sanchez or Chris Sale or Jacob Misiorowski in a short series. Now they won't have to.

The question for them is: Who eventually gets bumped from their rotation? Teams need only four starters in the playoffs. With Skubal, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Tyler Glasnow and Shohei Ohtani, the Dodgers have five premier starters for October. Assuming everyone is healthy, the choice will come down to either Glasnow or Ohtani. But that's not something the Dodgers need to decide now. They can fit all of them in there for what remains of the regular season and hope to have a really good problem heading into October.

How would you rate Detroit's return for Skubal from a 1-10?

Kiley McDaniel: I'll say an 8.5, because it's likely the best they could get, roughly what was expected/is logical, but not the home run some were thinking could come in return for a truly elite talent.

The thinking going into this trade season is that Skubal would fetch a bit of a premium compared to expected value if you're using the commonly-accepted formulas that are floating around the internet, a version of what teams use, due to Skubal's potential playoff value, his elite performance track record and the competition with other contenders for an October game-changer. Some thought there'd be a huge premium, but ultimately this package settles at a small to medium premium.

Skubal is worth something like $30 million in trade value, give or take, and Hope gets you about three-quarters or more of the way there alone. Ryan is a big-league ready potential impact starter who is older than a traditional prospect (negative: injuries, hasn't quite done it yet, positive: he's controlled through age-32 if/when he breaks through and Milwaukee is good at doing that) so he's a wild card with big upside and an ETA of basically now, that pushes to total value a bit above Skubal's remaining value. Smith was an intriguing projection bet from the 2023 draft that couldn't throw strikes until this year, so he's a premium lottery ticket.

This is basically what was expected and suggests other teams weren't willing to discuss this level of return yet given that it happened almost 48 hours before the deadline. Teams other than the Dodgers are still a bit bashful about pushing a lot of chips in for just this year when there's a handful of elite teams.