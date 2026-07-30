Florida collector pulls 1-of-1 Ohtani card, then sells for $10M+

Open Extended Reactions

The mammoth 1-of-1 Shohei Ohtani Dual Gold Logoman Autograph card has been found -- and already sold.

A collector in Florida pulled a redemption for the card from a box of 2026 Topps Chrome Baseball at his local card store, Boca Sports Cards in Boca Raton, Fla.

High-end sports card collector Matthew Allen -- also known by his screen names shyne150 and Bolillo Lajan San -- posted on his Instagram account that "To make it very clear, I paid over 10 million for the card." Allen is one of three principals of Secure Collectibles, alongside "Shark Tank" personality Kevin O'Leary and Paul Warshaw.

A $10-plus million sale would make it at least the third-highest figure ever for a sports card, behind the $12.932 million for a 2007-08 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection Dual Logoman Autograph of Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant (1-of-1) sold in August of 2025 (also to Secure Collectibles) and $12.6 million for a 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle, with an SGC 9.5 grade, sold in August of 2022. A 2006-07 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection dual auto of Jordan and LeBron James sold for $10 million last September.

The Ohtani card features two gold patches of the MLB logo from uniforms Ohtani wore in his back-to-back MVP seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024 and 2025. Ohtani signed the card in both English and Kanji. The patches are from a road game in Baltimore on Sept. 7, 2025, when Ohtani hit two home runs, and from a home game on April 12, 2026, when he also homered. Players who win MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year wear the special gold logo patch on their uniforms the following season.

The Ohtani card market -- at all sale prices -- has booming over the past year and this is the fifth million-dollar sale of one of his cards since last December. The previous high for an Ohtani card was $3.365 million on July 14 for his 2018 Bowman Chrome Superfractor carrying a BGS 9.5 grade, in a private deal brokered by Fanatics Collect. A 2018 Topps Chrome rookie autograph of Ohtani numbered to 50 just sold for $136,640 after selling for $40,870 in September of 2025.

Topps Chrome released on July 22 and the revelation of the Ohtani card immediately set off a nationwide hunt.