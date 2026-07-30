Twins' Kody Clemens blasts walk-off grand slam vs. Royals

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MINNEAPOLIS -- Kody Clemens, down to his last strike, hit a game-ending grand slam with two outs in the ninth inning as the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Thursday after being no-hit by Noah Cameron until the seventh.

After Cameron threw eight shutout innings in his career-long start, Royals closer Lucas Erceg retired the first two batters, then hit Ryan Jeffers with a 2-0 pitch, gave up a single to Royce Lewis and walked Josh Bell to load the bases.

Matt Strahm (3-4) relieved Erceg before Clemens smacked his 0-2 slider into the flower box above right-center field for his second career slam and the sixth walk-off grand slam in Twins history. Brian Dozier had the last one in 2018.

"That's stuff that you dream about ... stuff like that when you're a little kid," Clemens said after the game. "That's what you envision. That was awesome."

Minnesota's Kody Clemens mugs for teammates while running the bases after hitting a walk-off grand slam in the ninth inning for a 4-3 victory against the Royals. AP Photo/Abbie Parr

According to ESPN Research, Clemens is the first player with a walk-off grand slam with his team down to its final strike since Aug. 12, 2018, when the Chicago Cubs' David Bote belted one to beat the Washington Nationals.

Clemens said it was his first walk-off home run in the major leagues.

"It was over the middle, which was surprising," he said of the pitch. "Obviously, I was behind [0-2], but I got a good pitch to hit. ... I hammered it. It was backspun to right center, and I knew it off the bat. It was an unreal feeling."

The Twins had lost 508 consecutive games -- dating to July 2015 -- after trailing by three or more runs entering their final at-bats entering Thursday's game, while the Royals had won 242 straight when leading by three or more entering the ninth inning or later, per ESPN Research.

It was the 21st blown save of the season for the Royals, which is tied for third-most in MLB.

Cameron threw 97 pitches, allowing just one hit and two walks while striking out seven batters and stretching his individual streak to 16 consecutive scoreless innings. Jeffers hit a clean single to right-center field to start the seventh and end the bid for Kansas City's first no-hitter since Bret Saberhagen in 1991.

Jac Caglianone hit a two-run home run off Twins starter Bailey Ober in the third inning, and the Royals added an unearned run in the fifth. Ober went six innings with four hits and two walks allowed.

Twins closer Yoendrys Gomez pitched a scoreless ninth for the victory. Minnesota (55-55) improved to 10-2-1 in 13 series since June 12.

Last-place Kansas City (46-64) had won eight of 13 games coming out of the All-Star break.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.