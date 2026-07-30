Red Sox say Curtis Mead has nondisplaced fracture in wrist

Open Extended Reactions

Newly acquired Red Sox infielder Curtis Mead has a nondisplaced fracture in his left wrist and will be reevaluated in four weeks.

Interim manager Chad Tracy made the announcement Thursday, three days after Mead left in his debut for the team after being hit by a pitch against the Athletics.

Mead returned to Boston to visit a hand specialist and was placed on the injured list Wednesday, a day after follow-up tests revealed he had suffered a break in his wrist when he was hit by a pitch from Athletics starter Jack Perkins in his second plate appearance for the Red Sox.

Boston, in search for a slugger to add to the lineup of baseball's hottest team, shipped young left Connelly Early to the Nationals for Mead over the weekend. Mead is hitting .253 with 17 home runs and 48 RBIs this season.

Also Thursday, Tracy said outfielder Roman Anthony has started swinging a bat again in Fort Myers, Florida, where he continues to rehab a finger tendon injury that has sidelined him since early May.