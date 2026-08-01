Tigers call up prized prospect Max Clark, scratch Casey Mize from start

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WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- The Detroit Tigers called up prized outfield prospect Max Clark from the minor leagues and scratched Casey Mize from his scheduled start as they began their final series before the trade deadline Friday.

The 21-year-old Clark was in the starting lineup batting seventh and playing center field against the Athletics on Friday night.

"He was killing it in Triple-A. Had one of the most impressive Julys in Toledo," manager A.J. Hinch said. "We've been watching his development all season, step by step. He's really earned it. I think there's not much more he needed to do there to show his readiness. Now we're going to give him the next challenge, which is up here in the big leagues."

Clark was picked third overall out of high school in the 2023 amateur draft. After getting off to a slow start this season at Triple-A, Clark has found his batting stroke of late and was hitting .276 with 11 homers, 42 RBI and an .802 OPS for Toledo.

"I'm proud of him for the things that he's addressed throughout the year," Hinch said. "Being able to put together the July that he did, really started to force his way here."

The promotion of Clark to the majors means the Tigers have their top two picks from the 2023 draft in the big leagues. Impressive shortstop Kevin McGonigle, picked 37th overall in that draft, is the favorite to win AL Rookie of the Year. He is batting .285 with nine homers, 37 RBI and an .806 OPS this season and was selected for the All-Star Game on July 14.

While the plan is for Clark to be the everyday center fielder for Detroit and a building block for the future, Mize's status is uncertain. The front office told Hinch to push back Mize's next start until next Tuesday in Seattle, a day after the trade deadline, in case a deal can be reached before then.

Mize is 4-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 16 starts this season and is eligible to become a free agent following the World Series. He has been dealing with a groin injury this year but said he is healthy.

"It's a weird place to be. I feel like I'm in limbo a little bit," Mize said. "I'm still obviously fully committed to this organization and this team. But for the ball to literally be taken out of my hands is a weird place to be. We'll see what the weekend holds and if nothing happens, I'll pitch on Tuesday and we'll go from there. But it's certainly a strange position to be in."

Mize isn't the only Tigers pitcher in limbo as the deadline approaches, with the team starting the day with a 51-58 record and 4 1/2 games out of a wild-card spot.

Back-to-back AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal also could be traded before he is eligible to become a free agent this offseason. Skubal has a $32 million salary, a record total in arbitration, after the team offered $19 million, and is expected to sign a massive contract in the offseason.

The 29-year-old lefty said in July that it was his preference to finish the season with the Tigers to compete for a World Series championship, which has eluded the franchise since 1984.

Skubal is 7-5 this season with a 2.79 ERA and 116 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings.

To make room on the active roster for Clark, the Tigers placed outfielder Matt Vierling on the 10-day injured list with a left adductor strain that will keep him sidelined longer than that. The team also designated right-hander Andre Granillo for assignment to open a spot on the 40-man roster.

Detroit also recalled left-hander Enmanuel DeJesus from Toledo and optioned righty Brenan Hanifee to Triple-A.

Hinch also said right-hander Will Vest underwent surgery this week for the stress fracture in his elbow. Vest also will have surgery on his injured hip and miss the rest of the season.