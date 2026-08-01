J.P. Crawford goes on injured list with left wrist inflammation

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners placed third baseman J.P. Crawford on the 10-day injured list with left wrist inflammation and recalled infielder Leo Rivas from Triple-A Tacoma before Friday night's series opener against the Minnesota Twins.

The move is retroactive to July 30. Weston Wilson will start in place of Crawford at third base on Friday.

Crawford, 31, injured his wrist while swinging. He won't do any baseball-related activity for three to five days, and will receive an injection in his wrist, according to general manager Justin Hollander.

"I would anticipate he's a couple weeks down," Hollander said. "I don't think it's going to be a month or anything like that."

It will be Crawford's third stint on the injured list. He began the season on the 10-day injured list due to a right shoulder injury, and went back on the injured list in June with a right hand contusion.

Crawford is hitting .212 with 30 RBIs in 87 games, and his 10 home runs are the third-most of his career.

Rivas, 28, is hitting .131 in 38 games with the Mariners this season. He has appeared in 13 games with Tacoma this season, hitting. 186 with two home runs and a .732 OPS.