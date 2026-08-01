Dodgers put reliever Brock Stewart on IL with shoulder discomfort

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LOS ANGELES -- Dodgers reliever Brock Stewart is headed to the 15-day injured list with right shoulder discomfort for the third time this season.

Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts on Friday called the move "proactive" and downplayed the severity. Stewart is scheduled to have imaging on Saturday.

The Dodgers selected the contract of left-hander Cole Irvin from Triple-A Oklahoma City, where he was 9-6 with a 3.58 ERA in 20 starts this season. He was expected to pitch as part of a bullpen game against the Boston Red Sox on Friday night. It would be Irvin's first appearance in a major league game since 2024.

Stewart, a right-hander, has a 2.45 ERA and one save in 14 games this season.

To make room on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Chayce McDermott was designated for assignment.