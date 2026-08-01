Twins acquiring starter Dean Kremer from Orioles, source says

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The Minnesota Twins have agreed to acquire starting pitcher Dean Kremer from the Baltimore Orioles, one day after grabbing relief pitcher A.J. Minter from the New York Mets, a source told ESPN on Friday.

Jhomnardo Reyes, an 18-year-old outfielder originally signed out of the Dominican Republic, will go to the Orioles in exchange.

Kremer, who won't qualify for free agency until after the 2027 season, missed more than 10 weeks with a quad strain and has put up a 6.50 ERA in seven starts this season. Over his last two outings, he has allowed a combined 14 runs in 10 innings. The Twins are hoping he can turn things around while providing depth to a rotation that is without Pablo Lopez, David Festa and Mick Abel.

The Twins were the most aggressive sellers at last year's trade deadline, dealing away 10 veteran players in a span of three days. But they have remained competitive in a diluted American League, sitting at .500 while 3½ games out of first place and only a half-game out of a wild-card spot.

With Tom Pohlad taking over as the controlling owner, the Twins had long been expected to add to their roster before the trade deadline if they remained in contention. The Twins are not expected to part with starting pitcher Joe Ryan or center fielder Byron Buxton, and at this point it seems unlikely that they'll trade catcher Ryan Jeffers, a pending free agent.

The Athletic was first to report the Kremer addition.