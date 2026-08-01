Brewers deal Yoho, Perkins to Guardians for Naylor, Heuer

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The Cleveland Guardians acquired relief help and outfield depth from the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday morning, trading for right-handed pitcher Craig Yoho and switch-hitter Blake Perkins in exchange for minor league catcher Bo Naylor and right-handed pitcher Codi Heuer.

Yoho, 26, split the season between Milwaukee and Triple-A Nashville after beginning 2026 on the injured list with a right calf strain suffered in spring training. With the Brewers this year, he was 2-0 with a 3.15 ERA in 15 relief outings.

Perkins, 29, appeared in 55 games with the Brewers, slashing .157/.250/.258 over three stints with the major league club. He has bounced around the majors but found a home in Milwaukee over the past three-plus seasons.

Naylor, 26, had spent his entire five-year MLB career with Cleveland while Heuer, 30, will be joining his sixth MLB organization. Both players were assigned to Triple-A Nashville.

The moves come at an important time for Cleveland, which fell three games behind the first place Chicago White Sox on Friday night. The newly acquired players give the Guardians, who have dropped seven of their past 10 games, needed depth as the trade deadline approaches Monday.