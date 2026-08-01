Mariners place OF Luke Raley on IL with forearm strain

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SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners placed outfielder Luke Raley on the 10-day injured list on Saturday with a left forearm strain.

Raley has been dealing with the forearm strain and that has led to elbow pain. While he has tried to play through the pain, Raley's struggles at the plate made it clear he needed a break. The move was retroactive to Friday.

In his past 30 games, Raley hit .173 with one homer, four RBIs and 27 strikeouts.

"He was really trying to grit it out as much as he could, but it gets to a point where it's difficult, it's painful, and felt like, you know, he wasn't helping the team at that point," manager Dan Wilson said. "Tough decisions all around."

The Mariners called up outfielder Stuart Fairchild from Triple-A Tacoma to fill Raley's roster spot.

Raley is the second key player the Mariners have placed on the IL in the past two days. Shortstop J.P. Crawford was lost Friday with a wrist injury.