Pirates' Ryan O'Hearn (quad) to IL; expected out 6-8 weeks

CINCINNATI -- The Pittsburgh Pirates placed Ryan O'Hearn on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a strained left quad that is expected to cause him to miss six to eight weeks.

O'Hearn pulled up and grabbed his left leg while running to first base on a groundout in the ninth inning on Friday night's 8-7 loss to the Cincinnati Reds. He was helped off the field by manager Don Kelly and a member of the training staff.

The Pirates signed O'Hearn to a two-year, $29 million free-agent contract in January. He is batting .270 with 17 home runs and 69 RBIs in 96 games. He missed two weeks in May because of a right quad injury.

O'Hearn has made 49 appearances at first base, 42 in right field and 17 as the designated hitter. He homered three times and set a Pirates single-game franchise record with 10 RBIs against the Atlanta Braves on July 7.

In other moves, the Pirates recalled right-hander Isaac Mattson from Triple-A Indianapolis, activated catcher/first baseman Rafael Flores Jr. from the IL and optioned right-hander Antwone Kelly to Triple-A.