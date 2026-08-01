Atlanta Braves give Perez start after scratching Lopez

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ATLANTA -- Starter Reynaldo Lopez was scratched with left knee inflammation Saturday against the Washington Nationals. The Atlanta Braves replaced him with by Martin Perez.

The Braves made the announcement 35 minutes before the game.

Lopez (3-1, 3.79 ERA) is coming off a strong start in Baltimore on July 26, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings in a game the Braves eventually won in 11 innings. Lopez started the season in the rotation, was moved to the bullpen and made 13 appearances, and returned to the rotation on June 26, where he has made six starts.

Perez, who was scheduled to start Sunday, is 6-6 with a 3.49 ERA. The left-hander has made 16 starts and four relief appearances.

The Braves have won the first two games of the four-game series against the Nationals.