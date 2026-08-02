Sources: Dodgers land two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal

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LOS ANGELES -- For as much as they might have downplayed the possibility behind closed doors, the Los Angeles Dodgers were long seen by rival executives as overwhelming favorites to land generational ace Tarik Skubal. Their farm system was too good, their goals were too lofty, their rotation had become too uncertain.

On Saturday night, a day and a half before the trade deadline, they pulled it off.

The Dodgers acquired Skubal, the reigning back-to-back American League Cy Young Award winner, from the Detroit Tigers for a package of three prospects: outfielder Zhyir Hope, and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Skubal, a 29-year-old pending free agent, will now headline what was arguably already the best rotation in the sport. Alongside him will be Yoshinobu Yamamoto, making a strong case for a Cy Young of his own, followed by Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani and Tyler Glasnow, all of whom are in varying stages of returning from injury.

The Dodgers had long touted their depth as a reason they didn't necessarily need Skubal. Snell, who has made one start all year, is expected to rejoin the rotation after his next rehab outing. Glasnow, out since May 6 with back spasms, will begin a minor league rehab assignment next week. And though Ohtani is still troubled by a sore left knee that only seems to bother him on the mound, Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said earlier this week he fully expects him to pitch in October.

The Game 1 starter, though, will be Skubal, who might be the best pitcher in the world.

Skubal boasts a 2.79 ERA in 16 starts this year, striking out 116 batters and issuing 14 walks in 96 2/3 innings. The only thing that could stop him were bone chips that began to cause irritation in his left elbow in late April. Skubal underwent a less-invasive, revolutionary NanoScope procedure and returned in about six weeks. His ERA in July is 2.03.

A late bloomer who lasted until the ninth round of the 2018 draft, Skubal began to emerge as one of the game's most talented pitchers in 2022 and 2023 and took it to another level thereafter. From 2024 to 2025, Skubal went 31-10 with a 2.30 ERA and a whopping 469 strikeouts in 387 1/3 innings. His 12.6 FanGraphs wins above replacement led all major league pitchers.

When Skubal and members of the Tigers' front office exchanged arbitration figures in the ensuing offseason, the two sides were $13 million apart. An independent arbitrator ruled with Skubal and his agent, Scott Boras, rewarding him a $32 million salary as he headed into his free-agent year.

Rumors had swirled throughout the offseason that the Tigers would trade him then. Instead, they doubled down, signing fellow starter Framber Valdez to a three-year, $115 million contract with the hope of winning the AL Central. Instead, the Tigers flopped. By the end of May, they were tied with the Colorado Rockies for the worst record in the majors, prompting executives throughout the industry to assume Skubal would be traded.

The Tigers proceeded to win 28 of their next 46 games, and suddenly it seemed as if Skubal might stay. But their momentum ran out. The Tigers lost back-to-back games to the last-place Kansas City Royals over the weekend and dropped two of three to the Baltimore Orioles thereafter. The last of those losses, on Wednesday night, saw Skubal take the mound and record his 1,000th career strikeout, then sit in the dugout while his team blew a 7-0 lead.

After it was over, the Tigers were seven games below .500, six games out of first place and three games out of a wild-card spot.

To many observing Skubal's availability, it was a death knell to his time in Detroit.

The Atlanta Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays were all reportedly in on Skubal to some extent, with the Brewers, deep in prospects, the favorites among that group. But the Dodgers were the clear frontrunners all along. And now they'll add Skubal to a laundry list of talent they've acquired from the outside over the years, following Ohtani, Snell, Yamamoto, Glasnow, Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and, this offseason, Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker.

The vast majority of those players came via free agency. The Dodgers loathe the high asking prices at midseason. But in getting Skubal, they parted from an outfield group that is stocked with talent -- one that is still headlined by Josue DePaula, a consensus top-25 prospect, along with Eduardo Quintero, ranked 45th on Kiley McDaniel's latest ESPN rankings. They also maintain all of their young major league starting pitching, namely Justin Wrobleski, Emmet Sheehan and Roki Sasaki.

In Hope and Ryan, though, the Tigers came away with two top-50 prospects.

Hope, 21, was slashing .293/.369/.530 with 23 home runs and 18 stolen bases for the Dodgers' Double-A affiliate who brings explosive power from the left side, top-tier speed and an ability to handle center field.

Ryan, 28, made a brief stint in the major leagues in 2024, putting up a 1.33 ERA in four starts. He then underwent a prolonged rehab from Tommy John surgery and has made eight starts in Triple-A, putting up a 4.46 ERA. He has been out since the middle of June with a hamstring injury, but McDaniel ranked him 49th in his midseason top 50 in May.

Smith, 21, was a third-round pick out of high school in 2023 who has put up a 3.88 ERA in 19 starts at the Class A level this season.

In three months, Skubal will head into the open market with the chance of signing the most lucrative deal ever rewarded to a starting pitcher. Before then, the Dodgers hope he'll help them become the first team in NL history to win three consecutive championships.