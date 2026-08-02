Cubs trade struggling Jameson Taillon to Blue Jays

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CHICAGO -- The Toronto Blue Jays acquired right-handed starter Jameson Taillon from the Chicago Cubs for a player to be named later or cash considerations, the teams announced Sunday.

Taillon, 34, was designated for assignment Monday after compiling a 5.92 ERA in 15 games for the Cubs this season while giving up 25 home runs in just 76 innings pitched.

He struggled with the long ball going all the way back to spring training. A stint on the injured list due to a hamstring strain didn't help his season.

Taillon was in the final year of four-year, $68 million deal signed before the 2023 season. He has a career 3.99 ERA over 10 seasons with three different teams.

The Blue Jays might need some surplus pitching after the trade deadline passes Monday. They're expected to move some of their own pitching, including pending free agent starter Kevin Gausman.