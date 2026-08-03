Source: Cubs land Kevin Gausman in trade with Blue Jays

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The Chicago Cubs are acquiring right-hander Kevin Gausman in a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays, a source confirmed to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

With Gausman, the Cubs land a playoff-caliber starter they've been chasing all trade deadline. The Athletic first reported news of the deal.

The 35-year-old Gausman, an impending free agent who is 5-10 with a 4.38 ERA and 127 strikeouts this season, is a ready-made October starter who is a classic example of how to succeed as a frontline right-handed starter with a standout fastball/changeup combo but a breaking ball that lags well behind them. He's in the last year of a five-year, $110 million deal where Gausman was the fourth-best pitcher in baseball in that span, posting 20.1 WAR so far, easily beating his contract in value delivered to the Blue Jays.

His fastball is largely in the strike zone, his splitter mostly just below the zone, and the slider is mostly a chase pitch low and away to right-handed hitters. As his fastball velocity is slipping a bit, he has reduced his breaking ball usage from 15% to 10% over the years, and his performance is more in line with a No. 3 starter.

Gausman, who is the career leader in strikeouts via the splitter (490) in the Statcast era, has thrown the third-most innings in baseball since 2021, making him a dependable, playoff-proven starter (eight career starts, 3.83 ERA).

In 14 major league seasons, Gausman is 117-123 with a 3.85 ERA and 2,081 strikeouts with the Orioles, Braves, Reds, Giants and Blue Jays.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel contributed to this report.