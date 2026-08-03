San Francisco Giants deal Tyler Mahle, 31, to Atlanta Braves

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The Atlanta Braves on Sunday night acquired veteran starter Tyler Mahle from the San Francisco Giants, bolstering their injury-depleted rotation for the stretch run.

The Giants, who are looking to unload several veterans before Monday's trade deadline, are receiving minor-league pitcher Anthony Molina in the deal.

Mahle, coming off a 2.18 ERA in 16 starts last season, signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Giants over the winter. But he did not come close to replicating his 2025 output in San Francisco, posting a 5.13 ERA over 18 starts with a home run rate that has nearly tripled from last season.

The 31-year-old right-hander owns a 4.19 career ERA in 160 outings -- all but one a start -- over 10 seasons. The Braves will be his fifth major-league club.

Mahle will join a ravaged rotation that is without Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach, and Reynaldo Lopez. Strider could miss the rest of the season after going on the injured list in June with elbow inflammation. Schwellenbach, who underwent surgery to remove bone spurs in his elbow in February, is still working his way back for his season debut. López was placed on the IL on Sunday with left knee inflammation.

Despite the setbacks, the Braves have remained in first place in the National League East since April 8 and currently hold an eight-game lead on the second-place Philadelphia Phillies.

The Giants can only dream of such success. En route to missing the playoffs for the fifth straight season, their 47-65 record under first-year manager Tony Vitello is the third-worst in the NL. The failure is expected to result in the front office trading veterans beyond Mahle, including All-Star second baseman Luis Arraez and 2021 AL Cy Young Award winner Robbie Ray, by Monday evening.

In Molina, San Francisco acquired a 24-year-old right-hander with a fastball that sits 97 mph and with experience as both a starter and reliever. Molina, who made his major-league debut with the Colorado Rockies in 2024, logged three relief appearances for the Braves this season. In Triple-A, he's posted a 3.78 ERA in 17 outings, including nine starts, over 52⅓ innings.