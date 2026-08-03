Source: White Sox trade for Mets reliever Huascar Brazobán

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The Chicago White Sox are acquiring right-handed reliever Huascar Brazobán from the New York Mets, a source told ESPN late Sunday night.

In exchange, the Mets will receive minor league pitchers Gabe Davis and Zach Franklin.

Brazobán, who's under team control through 2029, is in the midst of his best season, putting up a 2.61 ERA with 47 strikeouts and 22 walks in 51⅔ innings.

Brazobán essentially replaces Seranthony Domínguez, whom the White Sox recently sent to the Seattle Mariners in a deal to help offset the salary of veteran starting pitcher Luis Castillo.

Brazobán, 36, will slot into the back end of Chicago's bullpen alongside Grant Taylor, Sean Newcomb, Bryan Hudson and Jordan Hicks.

Davis, a fifth-round pick out of Oklahoma State last year, is ranked 18th by MLB.com in the White Sox system and has struggled with the jump to Double-A, putting up an 8.31 ERA in 10 starts. Franklin, 27, has a 4.37 ERA in 45⅓ innings in Triple-A this season.

The Athletic first reported the trade.