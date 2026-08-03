Blue Jays acquire Jose Soriano, trade 3 prospects to Angels

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The Toronto Blue Jays are acquiring right-hander Jose Soriano in a trade with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels will receive top shortstop prospect Arjun Nimmala, outfielder Eddie Micheletti and right-hander Angel Rivero from the Blue Jays.

Soriano, 27, who is under club control through 2028, was the pitching story of April after he started the season by giving up one run in his first 37⅔ innings. He's struggled since, however, posting a 4.64 ERA over his next 16 starts.

He was scratched from his scheduled start Saturday, with the Angels saying they were taking "a prudent approach" prior to the trade deadline.

Soriano set career highs in 2025 with 31 starts and 169 innings pitched, but he still finished with a 4.26 ERA and an elevated 1.40 WHIP, with his walk rate soaring to 10.8%. Soriano also tweaked his arsenal, increasing his four-seamer and splitter deployment while relying much less on his sinker as he remains a ground ball pitcher.

Overall, Soriano is 26-27 with a 3.72 ERA and 432 strikeouts in 447 innings in four MLB seasons, all with the Angels.

On Sunday, the Blue Jays sent right-hander Kevin Gausman to the Chicago Cubs for Triple-A outfielder Brett Bateman and Class-A infielder Ty Southisene.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel contributed to this report.