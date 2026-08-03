Sources: Giants trading 3-time batting champ Arraez to Phillies

'Wow!' 'Get Up' crew reacts to Luis Arraez being traded to the Phillies (1:37)

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The Philadelphia Phillies are acquiring three-time batting champion Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants in a trade that has the second baseman joining his fifth team in five years, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The Phillies also will receive right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian in the trade, while the Giants acquired two minor leagues -- top pitching prospect Ramon Marquez and reliever Marty Glair, according to multiple reports.

Philadelphia also made a separate trade Monday morning, acquiring left-handed reliever Brooks Raley from the New York Mets for minor league right-hander Luke Gabrysh and minor league outfielder John Spikerman, sources confirmed to ESPN's Jorge Castillo.

Arraez, who is slated to become a free agent after this season, returned to second base this season with the Giants -- and his defense at the position is among the best in the league. He also has experience at first base -- having played there for the San Diego Padres in 2024 and 2025 -- but he has made it clear that he doesn't want to move from second base.

Multiple outlets reported Monday that the Phillies plan to use Arraez as their primary second baseman, meaning multiple other everyday players would potentially have to change positions. Bryson Stott, Philadelphia's current regular second baseman, could shift to third base in a move that could send Alec Bohm to first base and Bryce Harper to the outfield.

Arraez is having his best offensive season since 2023, hitting .324 -- tops in the National League and second in the majors behind the Astros' Yordan Alvarez (.330) -- with four home runs and 43 RBIs. And though he doesn't bring much over-the-fence power or many walks, nobody is better at putting the ball in play than the four-time All-Star, who likely will lead MLB in strikeout rate for the fifth consecutive season.

He was traded from the Miami Marlins to San Diego on May 4, 2024. He won his third straight batting title, with three different teams, by hitting .314 that season. He left as a free agent after the 2025 season and signed with San Francisco on Feb. 10.

The Giants have held Arraez out of the lineup since Saturday due to cramps in a move that was termed as precautionary heading into the trade deadline.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and David Schoenfield contributed to this report.