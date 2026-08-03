Brewers' Jacob Misiorowski rips 'awful' Angel Stadium mound

Open Extended Reactions

Milwaukee Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski dragged the Angel Stadium grounds crew through the dirt following Sunday's outing, calling the pitching mound "awful" and a possible injury risk.

"It was awful," Misiorowski told reporters after a 3-0 loss to the Angels. "It was probably one of the worst mounds I've had. It was dry. It was rock hard. ... It was awful. It was bad."

Misiorowski, who allowed two runs in seven innings while striking out 10, asked for the grounds crew to come out to adjust the mound multiple times during Sunday's game, but he was quick afterwards to put the blame on himself for the loss.

"You can't blame it on that [the mound]," said Misiorowski, who leads the majors with a 1.63 ERA, 195 strikeouts, .145 opponents' batting average and 0.73 WHIP. "I gotta do my job."

But when asked if the Angel Stadium mound posed an injury risk, especially when at 6-foot-7, his landing spot is different than most pitchers, he said it did.

"Yeah, of course," said Misiorowski, whose average velocity on Sunday was down 1 mph on his fastball and 2.1 mph on his slider. "There's always an injury risk. Anytime that there's something astray, it's always a possibility.

"... I land so much further than most guys. They don't really fix that part of the mound."