Chris Martin designated for assignment by Rangers after IL stint

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ARLINGTON, Texas -- Veteran right-handed reliever Chris Martin was designated for assignment by the Texas Rangers on Monday after being reinstated from his third injured list stint this season because of a right shoulder issue.

Martin, who turned 40 in June, is 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in 16 games this season, allowing 25 hits and 14 earned runs in 14 innings. He missed 75 games during his three IL stints.

The 6-foot-8 Martin is an Arlington native who initially played for his hometown team in 2018 and 2019. He returned to the Rangers last season, when he had a 2.98 ERA over 49 relief appearances.

Martin is 19-25 with a 3.53 ERA in 434 relief appearances over 11 big league seasons with seven teams. His 149 games with the Rangers are the most with a single team, and he pitched 100 games for Boston in 2023 and 2024.