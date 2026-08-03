Sources: Padres finalizing trade for Giants' Robbie Ray

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The San Diego Padres are finalizing a trade to acquire left-hander Robbie Ray from the San Francisco Giants, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Monday.

Ray, who is making $25 million in 2026 and will be a free agent after this season, has been one of the best pitchers in MLB since June and is 10-6 with a 3.08 ERA and 107 strikeouts this season.

The Padres, while 11 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West, have gone 8-2 in their last 10 games and have surged back into contention in the wild card race, just one game out of the final spot.

In his five June starts, Ray went 4-0 with a 1.36 ERA and 0.88 WHIP in 33 innings. He also had 23 strikeouts, allowed just 17 hits and held opposing batters to a .149 average.

His success continued throughout July, going 3-0 with a 2.00 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over five starts, with 25 strikeouts in 27 innings.

The 34-year-old left-hander, who won the 2021 American League Cy Young Award with the Toronto Blue Jays, has faced some weak lineups over that stretch but has allowed just one home run in 49 1/3 innings. There also is a big home/away split, with Ray posting a 2.22 ERA and a .193 batting average against at Oracle Park, and a 4.06 ERA and .263 batting average against on the road.

Ray still walks too many batters, his strikeout rate is dropping, and he's generally much more vulnerable to right-handed batters (14 of his 15 home runs have come to righties), but he has consistently provided dependable innings since returning from Tommy John surgery in 2024.

In 13 major league seasons since 2014, Ray has a 98-87 record with a 3.87 ERA and 1,841 strikeouts in 1,563 2/3 innings with the Tigers, Diamondbacks, Blue Jays, Mariners and Giants.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and David Schoenfield contributed to this report.