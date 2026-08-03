Sources: Orioles trade All-Star catcher Rutschman to Red Sox

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The Boston Red Sox are acquiring three-time All-Star catcher Adley Rutschman in a trade with the Baltimore Orioles, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Rutschman is on the IL with left wrist inflammation.

Top right-handed pitching prospect Anthony Eyanson is part of the return for the Orioles, a source told Passan.

The Orioles will also receive catcher Carlos Narvaez and prospects in outfielder Enddy Azocar and right-hander Kyson Witherspoon, per reports.

Also going to the Red Sox are catcher Jake Rogers and cash, according to The Boston Globe.

Rutschman, who earned his third All-Star nod with the Orioles this season, provides elite defense and has regained his old form at the plate. However, he became expendable in Baltimore when the Orioles signed young slugger Samuel Basallo to a long-term deal prior to this season.

A former No. 1 draft pick, Rutschman, 28, is under team control through the 2027 season. Given the rigors of the catching position, the switch-hitter is good at almost everything in the batter's box, with his expected on-base average at the All-Star break being the second-best rate of his career behind only his 5.5-WAR season in 2023.

He has been on the injured list three times this season for left ankle inflammation (April), a concussion (June) and wrist inflammation (July).

When healthy, Rutschman is hitting .251 with eight home runs and 47 RBIs this season. Overall, in five MLB seasons, all with Baltimore, he has a career .254 average with 69 home runs and 277 RBIs.

ESPN's Kiley McDaniel contributed to this report.