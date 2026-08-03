          Sources: Rays trade for Marlins catcher Liam Hicks

          • ESPN
          Aug 3, 2026, 06:58 PM

          The Tampa Bay Rays are acquiring catcher Liam Hicks in a trade with the Miami Marlins, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan.

          The Marlins will receive three prospects: right-handed pitcher Jacob Kisting and infielders Brayden Taylor and Adrian Santana, per reports Monday.

          Hicks, 27, is hitting .282/.363/.432 with 14 home runs across 409 plate appearances this season. He has walked at a a 9.8% clip while striking out just 9.5% of the time.

          The deal comes a day after the Rays acquired right-hander Freddy Peralta from the New York Mets for three prospects.