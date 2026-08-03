Bryce Harper returns to Phillies' outfield after Luis Arraez trade

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Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will "ease" back into playing right field to help fix the infield conundrum caused by the acquisition of second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants on Monday, interim manager Don Mattingly said.

As a result, Bryson Stott will move from second base to third, and third baseman Alec Bohm will shift to first, where Harper has played since returning from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow in 2023.

Mattingly, who said Harper's willingness to make the change was the key to making the trade for Arraez. He also said there was "zero" consideration given to moving Trea Turner from shortstop to another position.

Arraez is eligible for free agency at the end of the season, so Harper's move to right could be a temporary change and one that allows for the Phillies to put out their best offensive lineup.

Arraez, the three-time batting champion who is joining his fifth team in five years, was traded to Philadelphia along with right-handed reliever Caleb Kilian in exchange for two minor leaguers -- top pitching prospect Ramon Marquez and reliever Marty Gair.

"Without putting too much pressure on him, he's kind of like the modern-day Tony Gwynn or Wade Boggs," Mattingly said of Arraez. "The guy just hits. Always hits."

Harper challenged team president Dave Dombrowski to upgrade the roster, and he came out swinging with deals that -- while not at the level of the Dodgers trading for Tarik Skubal -- showed the Phillies are serious about staying in the playoff hunt and making a World Series push in October.

Philadelphia also made a separate trade Monday morning, acquiring left-handed reliever Brooks Raley from the New York Mets for minor league right-hander Luke Gabrysh and minor league outfielder John Spikerman.

Arraez, who is slated to become a free agent after this season, returned to second base this season with the Giants -- and his defense at the position is among the best in the league. He also has experience at first base -- having played there for the San Diego Padres in 2024 and 2025 -- but he has made it clear that he doesn't want to move from second base.

The Phillies entered Monday's game against the Washington Nationals at 59-53 and hold one of the final National League wild-card spots. They are eight games back of the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.

Arraez led the National League in hits the past two seasons and had signed a $12 million, one-year contract this season with the Giants. He spent his first five major league seasons with the Minnesota Twins before they traded him to the Miami Marlins in January 2023. San Diego acquired him in May 2024.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.