Reports: Pirates acquire reliever Weaver in trade with Mets

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The New York Mets have offloaded a third relief pitcher at the trade deadline, moving right-hander Luke Weaver to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for infield prospect Sammy Stafura, according to multiple reports.

Weaver had a 1.84 ERA with 45 strikeouts and allowed just three home runs in 44 innings for the Mets. He is signed for the 2027 season at $12.5 million.

Weaver dominated against right-handed hitters, who hit .099 against him. Overall, teams are hitting .162 against him. He's allowed just one earned run in his last 30 games.

Earlier Monday, the Mets traded fellow relievers Brooks Raley to the Phillies and Huascar Brazoban to the White Sox.